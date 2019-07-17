A small brush fire was reported on Highway 38 at Baldwin Lane.
Big Bear Fire crews have stopped the forward rate of spread. The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m.
No other information is available at this time.
Residents and visitors are advised to be cautious and vigilant as temperatures heat up and winds pick up at this time of year. Clear all brush from around your property to create defensible space. For information on keeping your home and property fire safe, visit thinisin.org
