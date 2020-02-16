UPDATE: Firefighters were unable to locate. A US Forest Service crew truck will remain in the area to continue investigation. All other units have been released.
-----------------------------------------------
Big Bear firefighters have responded to a report of a small brush fire along Forest Road 2N02 at 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
The report is near an area where the US Forest Service is conducting pile burning east of Baldwin Lake. Two units have proceeded to check out the area, traveling on 2N02 to meet with the reporting party. All other units were released.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
