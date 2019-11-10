UPDATE: 9:28 p.m. Nov. 10. The Shasta Fire has been successfully knocked down. Mop up activities have begun.
——————————
UPDATE: As of 9:15 p.m. Nov. 10 the Shasta Fire is at 1 acre. The forward rate of spread has been stopped.
————————-
Firefighters responded to a small fire near Bear Mountain at around 8:32 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
The Shasta Fire is about 100x100 feet at the end of Shasta near Bear Mountain. Firefighters are on the ground working the blaze. The 401K helicopter is also on the scene. The fire rate of spread is minimal into some downed logs.
There is a sketchy line around the fire as of 9:05 p.m.
This story will be updates as more information becomes available.
