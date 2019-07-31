UPDATE: 5 p.m. July 31 — As of 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, ground resources were starting to be released from the Bull Fire in Holcomb Valley. The fire has been held to a quarter acre in size.
UPDATE: 3:28 p.m. — The staging area for the Bull Fire for ground resources is Holcomb Valley Campground. As of 3:28 p.m., smoke has dissipated from cameras at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Aircraft is on the scene and ground resources are making their way into the small fire.
A smoke check by Air Attack 12 in Holcomb Valley at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, has confirmed the existence of a vegetation fire in the area near Forest Road 3N10.
Firefighters from the US Forest Service, CalFire and Big Bear Fire Department have responded to the Bull incident. A full response is enroute. Air Attack 12 reports the fire is about a quarter acre.
