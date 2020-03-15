The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for San Bernardino County. At this time, there are no confirmed or reported cases in Big Bear.
San Bernardino County said the first case appeared in a Kaiser Fontana patient who returned from London sometime last week. The 53-year old female went to Kaiser Fontana on March 12 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The test was administered by Quest Diagnostics and the results were reported today, March 15.
County Department of Public Health officials are working to determine the patient’s contacts and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness and take measures to prevent transmission.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we recorded our first case,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting county health officer. “This does not change our level of readiness and alert because the county is in a state of emergency, we are prepared from a public health standpoint, and our residents, cities, business and other key communities have been informed about safe practices.”
Gustafson said the health risk to the general public in the county remains low, but everyone is strongly urged to take steps to reduce the risk of spread.
Governor Gavin Newsom today released guidelines recommended all residents of California 65 and older to self-isolate. He also called for bars and wineries in the state to close. Restaurants can remain open but should cut capacity by half, Newsom said.
