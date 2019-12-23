Winter begin Dec. 21, and two days later, winter weather arrives, right on cue.
Yes, Big Bear has already had snow, but technically, those storms, including the Thankgsiving storm, were only winter-like. This storm and those forecast to follow through the Christmas week are winter storms.
Chains are required on all mountain roads leading into Big Bear. R-2 restrictions are in place, meaning all vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive must have chains or traction control devices. All vehicles must carry chains.
Chain control is in place on Highway 18 from Green Valley to the Big Bear Dam, on Highway 330 from the junction of Highway 18 to the lower passing lanes and on Highway 38 from Angelus Oaks to Green Way Drive in Big Bear City.
This storm is expected to drop several inches of fresh snow on Monday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold, with a high of 33 degrees. The next storm system moves in on Christmas Day with snow expected through Friday, Dec. 27. Snow levels on Monday will be around 5,000 feet. The next storm could drop snow as low as 2,500 feet.
Travelers should be prepared with extra clothing, water, a full tank of gas, blankets, nonperishable food, gloves, hats and jackets in case of delays to to weather conditions.
Download the Big Bear Now app to stay on top of weather and road conditions, and always know before you go. Check weather and road conditions before hitting the highway. Thursday, Dec. 26, is expected to be the busiest travel day of the season. Delays getting to the mountains are possible due to snow and heavy traffic.
