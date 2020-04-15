About a month ago, your routine may have included an early morning stop at the gym or maybe a class after work. Enter COVID-19 and your exercise regimen went out the window.
Gyms are closed; we are prohibited from getting together in groups. Parks are closed, ski resorts are closed and snow play areas are closed. So what’s a body to do? How can you avoid packing on the pounds during a pandemic?
Move. Get up and move.
If you have a smart watch of some kind that tells you when it’s time to stand, pay attention. If your watch or fitness tracker tells you to close your activity rings or breathe, pay attention.
We are creatures of habit, says Jonni Robillard, owner of BodyTek in Big Bear City with her husband, Cory. We are struggling with broken routines and changed habits, Jonni says. She says it can also be an opportunity to focus on something new, even starting a new exercise habit.
Andy Meadors, who owns 7K CrossFit in Big Bear Lake with Pat Burton, says we have to revise and adapt to the current situation. Think outside the box when it comes to finding a way to stay fit in these uncertain times, he says.
BodyTek and 7K CrossFit, along with several other fitness centers in Big Bear, have turned to technology to bring the classes and fitness routines to members and the general public. Meadors and Jonni have some useful tips for staying fit while staying home.
BodyTek offers a number of its most popular classes on YouTube, from Bums and Tums to Zumba. Jonni says participating virtually takes the pressure off. People who may not be as comfortable trying something new can do so in the comfort of their own home, she says.
For 7K CrossFit members, there is an app for that. The app isn’t new, Meadors says, but the home workouts are. Members, on a first-come first-served basis, were allowed to borrow equipment to continue workouts. The app provides two options, one with equipment and one without, Meadors says.
CrossFit classes are offered on Zoom, Meadors says. The concept is the same, with warm ups and explanations of the workout. A certified coach guides participants through the session. There are some challenges, Meadors says, because normally the coach is right next to the participants. Coaches can’t correct form via Zoom as easily. Meadors says the sessions don’t involve complicated or technical moves to avoid injury. No deadlifts, he says, adding people are working out in their living rooms, so barbells don’t fit well. However, most of the barbells have been borrowed, Meadors says.
Getting outside is also important, Meadors and Jonni say. Now that the weather is nice, hiking, biking and even trail running are possible. We are social people, Meadors says. Hiking in groups is frowned upon during the COVID-19 pandemic, but families can go together.
Getting and staying fit is built on a foundation of good nutrition. Fitness isn’t possible without good nutrition no matter how hard you try, Meadors says. He and Jonni agree that with people told to stay at home, boredom sets in along with stress eating and snacking. “Eat as clean as possible,” Jonni says.
Buy lots of fresh produce, is the best choice for snacking. Before reaching for a snack, drink a full glass of water, Jonni says. The action is often enough to redirect your focus and alleviate the boredom.
With more people cooking at home, Jonni says to choose lean meats, soups and stews. Don’t over think it, Jonni cautions. Just choose foods that are fresh and as close to how God made it as possible, she says. If you have to choose frozen vegetables, they are better than canned, she adds.
Meadors says working at home is hard. People often eat out of boredom, and while idealy what you are putting in your mouth should be healthy, chances are it isn’t, he says.
You don’t have to be a member of a gym to find a way to work out at home. Meadors suggests participating in the challenges found on social media. 7K CrossFit recently did a 1,000 squat challenge to be completed in a week. BodyTek offers similar miniwork outs and challenges, adding 10 squats per day along with a plank.
People need a number, a target and goal, Meadors says. The reward is posting the result and bragging about it, he says. The mini workouts are also bite size and can break up the monotony, Jonni says. We are all experiencing extra stress during these uncertain times, she says. And exercise combats stress, Jonni says.
Finding a silver lining during a pandemic that has forced us all to shelter at home, physically distance ourselves from those closest to us and wear masks just to go to the grocery store seems overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be.
The Meadors — Andy and Megan and their kids Luke and Kennedy — are used to being very busy with little time to exercise as a family. Now they are working out together, Andy says. Luke and Kennedy want to experience what he and Megan experience at the CrossFit box. The silver lining is taking advantage of family time to do things together.
And since there is still a physical education requirement with distance learning, those hikes, workouts and abs challenge check those boxes, Andy says.
