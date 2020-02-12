The first regular meeting of 2020 for the Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern.
The evening beings with a social and dinner hour at 5 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
This month’s guest speaker is Sean Flynn, author of “The Cure for All.” Flynn’s discussion focuses on lowering the cost of health care in the United States. Flynn is a professor of economics at Scripps College and author of multiple books on the subject including “Economics for Dummies.” Flynn was a Republican candidate to the US House of Representatives in the 31st District of California in 2016 and 2018.
Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly meetings are open to the public.
Nottinghams is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake
