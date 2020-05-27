The AARP Local Chapter 2598 Big Bear Lake conducts a COVID-19 food distribution on June 22 at the Meadow Park Gym from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The distribution is a drive-up operation. Motorists should not leave their vehicles. Anyone with a Big Bear zip code is eligible to participate.
Meadow Park Gym is at 41220 Park Ave. in Big Bear Lake.
For more information, call Leonard Chaidez at 562-458-8316 or
909-585-9733 home.
