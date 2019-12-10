You may have noticed some smoke in the air. Don’t worry. All is well. There are no wildfires burning in the San Bernardino National Forest.
Beginning Dec. 9 crews continued to take advantage of weather conditions to conduct prescribed fires to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the forest. Smoke and flames may be visible day and night during burning periods.
Each day throughout the week, crews will evaluate the safest and most productive sites to determine that day’s location. There are 10 locations on the forest that may be affected including three in or on the way to Big Bear Valley.
• Fawnskin Fire Station, north side of Big Bear Lake includes 285 piles on 57 acres.
• Erwin Lake/Deadman’s Ridge, east of Big Bear Lake with 2,500 piles on 100 acres.
• City Creek Fire Station off Highway 330 has 18 piles on 20 acres.
Follow the forest on Twitter at twitter.com/SanBernardinoNF to see updated burn notices.
