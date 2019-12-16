Fire crews on the San Bernardino National Forest will be busy the week before Christmas. Crews will take advantage of weather conditions to continue prescribed fire projects to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the forest. Four of the projects are in the Big Bear area.
There are several active forest management projects on the national forest. Smoke and flames may be visible day and night during burning periods.
Prescribed burn projects scheduled for the Big Bear area:
• Fawnskin Fire Station, north side of Big Bear Lake, 285 piles on 57 acres.
• Forest Road 2N10 between Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, 400 piles on 181 acres.
• Erwin Lake/Deadman’s Ridge, east of Big Bear Lake, 3,000 piles on 400 acres.
• Green Canyon, south of Sugarloaf, 2,600 piles on 260 acres.
Other projects include City Creek Fire Station off Highway 330, Skyforest Fire Station, south of Lake Arrowhead, Rock Camp Fire Station, north of Lake Arrowhead and Cottonwood Fire Station, south of Silverwood Lake.
The latest projects, beginning the week of Dec. 15, will be evaluated daily to determine the safest and most productive sites and locations.
