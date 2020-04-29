Not all recreation areas are open in and around Big Bear, including campgrounds.
The US Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced today that the developed campgrounds and recreation sites will remain closed until May 15.
The Forest Service closed the sites in March in response to stay at home orders issued by Governor Gavin Newsom due to the COVID-19 emergency. The closure was scheduled to be lifted April 30.
The order does not close trails, trailheads or general forest areas. These areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
Outdoor recreation can be beneficial to mental and physical health but must be practiced safely. In light of the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the governor of California, Forest Service officials are asking people to recreate in place.
If you do plan on visiting the National Forest be aware that:
• No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste
• Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited
• If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location
Closing any site for any reason is not an action we take lightly, but protecting visitors and employees remains the highest priority, Forest Service officials stated. They are working with state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopen closed sites.
Keep in mind that even when on trails in the forest, face coverings are required, no large groups are allowed and physical distancing must be adhered to.
