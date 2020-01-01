Three San Bernardino National Forest employees were recently honored at the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region awards ceremony Dec. 11 in Sacramento. The Pacific Southwest Research Station teamed up with the Forest Service to present a series of 2019 partner and employee honor awards. This year marked the first joint Honor Awards Ceremony between the two California-based USDA Forest Service entities.
Chailenn Young, a Big Bear High School graduate and an off-highway vehicle forestry technician for the Mountaintop Ranger District, received the region’s Rookie of the Year award. Since joining the forest in January 2019, Young hit the ground running with innovative ideas and ways to improve the OHV program including working with 30 adopt-a-trail clubs that help maintain district motorized trails.
She coordinated the effort to inventory and maintain the OHV fleet, and created a standard operating procedure for the adopt-a-trail program on adopted motorized trails.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.