Fire crews will continue to take advantage of winter weather conditions for more prescribed burning across the San Bernardino National Forest beginning Monday,
March 9. The work helps create safe spaces for firefighters to be placed between communities and natural areas should a wildfire occur.
Smoke from pile burning last week between the ski resorts is still visible throughout the area. The piles are lined and/or surrounded by snow. Crews will continue to monitor the project site throughout the week.
This week’s projects are exclusively pile burning.
• Highway 330 and City Creek Road (Forest Road 1N09): 50 piles covering 5 acres.
• Baldwin Lake, east of Big Bear Lake work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 11.
• Various fire stations in the San Bernardino Mountains, including Rock Camp in North Lake Arrowhead, Cottwonwood at Silverwood Lake, Converse in Barton Flats, Big Pine in the Big Bear backcountry, and Deerlick in Running Springs.
Burning will occur only when weather and air quality conditions permit.
To date, fire crews have accomplished more than 1,200 acres of fuels reduction across the San Bernardino National Forest during the winter season.
For daily updates on prescribed burning operations, check the San Bernardino National Forest’s Alerts and Notices web page or Forest’s Twitter account.
