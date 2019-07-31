The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation hosts the 2019 Helen Walsh annual Humanitarian Award Aug. 11 at Eagle Point Estates Park.
Liz Harris has been selected to receive the foundation’s humanitarian of the year award. The event features a selection of food from Big Bear restaurants. Cost is $60 per person and includes a drink ticket along with the buffet.
For more information or to make a reservation, email bvhospfoundation@gmail.com.
