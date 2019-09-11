The Bear Valley Unified School District is one step closer to filling the seat on its board of trustees. The seat was vacated when longtime board member Beverly Grabe resigned on Aug. 8.
Four applicants qualified for the appointment and will be interviewed by members of the school board before the board makes the appointment. The list includes Stephen D. Foulkes, Brian Dubow, Glenn Jacklin and Axel Heller.
Brian Dubow worked in the aerospace industry for 32 years and spent time as the program manager and chief engineer at the University of California, San Diego, heading nine NASA programs at the university.
After retiring early and moving to Michigan where he lived for seven years, Dubow and his wife moved full time to Sugarloaf, where they have lived the past two months. The Dubows have owned a home in Sugarloaf for 12 years.
Dubow has a bachelor’s degree in chemical physics and master’s in aerospace engineering and systems engineering. He was involved in the Poway Unified School District when his children were in school, and was on a financial planning committee for the elementary school for four years.
Dubow said he wants to continue working for students and education in Big Bear.
For the full story CLICK HERE
