UPDATE Feb. 6, 4:30 p.m.— Four men from the Los Angeles area were arrested after allegedly acting suspiciously on the Big Bear High School campus Feb. 5. They entered the campus after school hours allegedly wearing trench coats.
Seven Ruck, 18, Mateo Demarigny, 21, John Yunker, 19, all of Los Angeles, and William Tibbals, 18, of Sherman Oaks were arrested by Big Bear deputies on Feb. 6. They were found at a vacation rental house in Big Bear Lake.
The four reportedly entered the parking lot at the high school after school hours and contacted at least one student asking the student if they wanted to attend a party. The student declined and left the parking lot.
The suspects went onto the baseball and soccer field where sports practice was taking place. A coach approached the subjects at that time. One of the men brandished a weapon, later determined to be a billy club. After being approached, the four suspects left the field and headed into the school facility. When school officials attempted to speak with the suspects, they fled the building and left the school parking lot.
School officials captured a photo of the suspect vehicle, including the license plate, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area around the school, but were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle. Authorities continued to search through the night and the next morning.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. Feb. 6, Big Bear deputies found the suspect vehicle at a vacation rental house in the 700 block of Elm Street in Big Bear Lake. With the assistance of Deputy Grace Eirich, the school resource officer, and Detective A. Montbriand, the four suspects were found to be the men who were on the high school campus Feb. 5.
The four were booked on misdemeanor charges of loitering on a school campus. Ruck was also charged with possession of a billy club on school grounds. The subjects are due in court on March 24 in San Bernardino. They were released with citations.
Authorities believe additional students may have been approached by the subjects. Anyone with information or who may have been contacted by the suspects is asked to contact Detective Montbriand at 909-866-0100.
This is an update to an earlier story. See the original below.
Big Bear Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of four male subjects who entered the Big Bear High School campus Feb. 5.
Deputies are in the 700 block of Elm Street in Big Bear Lake as part of the investigation, according to authorities. The male subjects, who are in their 20s, reportedly entered the high school campus after school hours displaying suspicious behavior. They were reportedly wearing trench coats.
The subjects were located Feb. 6 and deputies are continuing their investigation. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
