Eight people have died in San Bernardino County from COVID-19.
The number of positive cases in the country now stands at 304. Four of those cases are in Big Bear — three in the city of Big Bear Lake and one in Big Bear City.
The latest numbers don’t include results expected tomorrow, April 3, from the first drive-through testing site for COVID-19 held March 27. A second testing site was held today in Victorville.
As of April 2, 3,391 tests have been administered in the county, with 9 percent testing positive.
Tests are available at Bear Valley Community Hospital for those showing severe symptoms, according to John Friel, CEO of the healthcare district. Specimens are taken locally, but sent to labs off the mountain for processing. Friel said Bear Valley Community Hospital would love to have a point of care testing system, but that isn’t available at this time.
Earlier today the county health officer recommended people wear face coverings when going out to conduct essential business such as going to the grocery store, pharmacy or bank.
The county also extended the stay at home order and restrictions on gatherings indefinitely or until the governor’s order is lifted. County offices are closed. All business will be done by phone or online. County parks, including those in Big Bear, are closed. This includes playgrounds and skateparks and any areas where people could gather such as picnic tables.
Officials from the US Forest Service issued a statement asking for people recreating on the forest trails to do so responsibly during the COVID-19 emergency. Do not gather in groups, and if the area where you choose to hike for example is crowded, choose another area. All Forest Service campgrounds and picnic areas are closed.
The Big Bear Municipal Water District board voted to keep the marinas and launch ramps closed until at least May 1. This includes a closure of the lake surface, meaning no vessels of any kind are allowed on the water during the closure.
Business owners and managers in Big Bear are invited to a Q&A session online via Zoom hosted by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and city of Big Bear Lake staff tomorrow at 10 a.m. The session will discuss assistance available to Big Bear businesses. More information is available here.
