Steve Foulkes is giving it another try, along with Glenn Jacklin, Brian Dubow and Axel Heller to be considered for the Bear Valley Unified School board.
The four applicants were deemed qualified to be considered for the vacancy on the governing board. Bev Grabe resigned her position several weeks ago to move out of state to be closer to family.
Foulkes was elected to the school board in 2014, but lost in 2018.
For more on the candidates, see the Sept. 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
A meeting to interview and appoint a board member has not been set. The four applicants were notified Sept. 9 that they meet the requirements and will be contacted regarding the public meeting.
