A short stretch of Fox Farm Road in Big Bear Lake is slated for a one-way closure beginning Monday, Oct. 28. The closure continues through Nov. 8.
The closure is to allow for a Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power water line construction project.
Fox Farm Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between the Kmart and CVS driveways, just past Big Bear Boulevard. CVS and Kmart are accessible from Big Bear Boulevard or Sandalwood to Fox Farm Road.
Businesses east of the closure, including the Big Bear Grizzly and those in the Grizzly Center, Interiors, Phil’s Automotive, 7KCrossFit and Destination Big Bear, can also be reached via Sandalwood to Fox Farm Road.
For more information, call the DWP at 909-866-5050.
