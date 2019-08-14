On Aug. 6, the Big Bear Fire Authority board voted to move forward with the resolutions regarding formation of a community facilities district, which will augment funding for fire protection services if approved.
The question as to whether to form a community facilities district will be on the March 2020 ballot, and it must receive a two-thirds majority approval to pass. If approved, the special tax will be assessed on developed properties, residential rental properties, hotel/motel properties, ski resort properties and vacant parcels. The rates include 0.06 cents per square foot on developed and commercial properties, an additional $78 per hotel/motel room, and $375,000 each for two ski resort parcels. Vacant lots will be $35 per parcel. All assessments will be annual.
Just what is a community facilities district? It’s other name is a Mello Roos District, which is a method of financing public improvements and services such as streets, schools and fire protection. Mello Roos is usually found in newly developing areas, but can be used in already established communities such as Big Bear for financing services.
For the full story CLICK HERE
