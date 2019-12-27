Up to 18 inches of new snow blanketed Big Bear Valley the day after Christmas leaving behind ideal conditions for the remaining holiday period .
Snow fell all day Dec. 26, sometimes accompanied by gusty winds. The snow level fell to 2,500 feet, which created winter conditions in Lucerne Valley, Victorville, Apple Valley, Yucca Valley and other high desert communities.
All roads remained open to Big Bear under chain control restrictions. The traffic problems experienced during the Thanksgiving storm were absent with this storm.
Chains are required on all roads leading into Big Bear for Dec, 27 to start the weekend. R-2 restrictions are in place. All vehicles must have chains or traction control devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow fires on all four wheels.
The low snow level did cause road closures in areas outside of the mountains The Grapevine in the Los Angeles area remains closed today now due to icy conditions. Interstate 15 along the Cajon Pass was closed for several hours Dec. 26, but has reopened today. However, if you are heading to or from Las Vegas, I-15 is closed at Stateline. There are no estimates on when either road will reopen.
Big Bear Mountain Resort reports up to 18 inches of fresh snow from the Dec, 26 storm. Snow Summit and Bear Mountain are 100 percent open, including Geronimo at Bear Mountain.. Geronimo is the highest lift-served peak in the Southland,
Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open for tubing. Big Bear SnowPlay is on the east end of Big Bear Lake at Division Drive and Alpine Slide is on Big Bear Boulevard just west of the Village at Red Ant Hill.
Officials are reminding visitors that parking on roadways during snow conditions is prohibited. Enjoy snowplay at authorized areas. Do not stop in eagle protected areas, on private property or block roadways. Vehicles blocking roadways will be towed.
Those sledding on public property are also reminded to pack out what you pack in. Don't leave trash, broken sleds or food scraps behind.
The forecast for the remainder of the holiday periods calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow arriving on Dec. 30. The next storm is mild with 3-6 inches of snow forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny or partly cloudy for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s during the day. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be clear and cold.
