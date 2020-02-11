Pile burning resumed on the San Bernardino National Forest this week, with crews stationed in the Baldwin Lake area of Big Bear Valley.
Forest Service crews are targeting up to 100 acres of fuels reduction this week, weather and air quality conditions permitting. The project in the Baldwin Lake area is off Forest Service Road 2N02, which is Arrastre Creek Road.
If conditions allow, prescribed burns may take place near Angelus Oaks off Highway 38 and off Highway 330 near City Creek Road between Highland and Runnign Springs. The Angelus Oaks project is 40 acres and 200 piles and the Highway 330 site includes 30 piles on 15 acres and 20 acres of broadcast burning.
Smoke and flames may be visible from the highway due to pile burning.
Thus far, Forest Service crews have completed 500 acres of fuels reduction on the forest during the winter season.
