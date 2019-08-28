Grace Eirich is the newest member of the Bear Valley Unified School District. Deputy Grace Eirich that is.
Eirich is the school resource officer for the district. She was on campuses the first day of school and can be found at every school in the district at some time each week, or as needed.
The student resource officer is a position that has been vacant for many years. Eirich is thrilled to be chosen as the SRO. “I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected,” Eirich says about being chosen for the position.
As the resource officer, Eirich is assigned to all Bear Valley Unified School District schools, including Fallsvale. “I am everywhere,” Eirich says.
She says there may be more safety concerns at the middle and high schools, but at the elementary schools Eirich is building relationships. She wants students to understand that a deputy isn’t someone to run from, but someone they can count on and run to if they need help.
