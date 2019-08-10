Big Bear Lake's Village area is jam packed with antique and classic cars — an lots and lots of people.
The annual Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Fun Run draws hundreds of entries into the show and thousands of people who wander the streets to oooh and ahhh at the shiny displays.
Under sunny skies and perfect late summer weather, the crowds were not disappointed.
See more photos in the Aug. 14 issue of The Grizzly and the Aug. 12 Good Morning Big Bear newsletter.
