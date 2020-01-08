Well, at least people are trying to throw away their garbage properly.
Every holiday brings thousands of people to Big Bear Lake. And those thousands of people create mounds and mounds of garbage. Some leave it by the roadside or in the forest. Others do their best to throw it away in the proper places like a Clean Bear site.
And then there are the garbage receptacle poachers, who stash their trash wherever they see a convenient Dumpster.
Rebecca Hinton, office manager at Big Bear Disposal, said it is a common occurrence during the holidays — summer and winter.
“We see most of the businesses getting inundated with trash, especially in the Village,” Hinton said. “We’re kind of happy people are throwing things away, but it’s no benefit for the commercial customer who ends up having to pay to haul it away.”
At the Grizzly Center on Fox Farm Road, which is one block from the main Clean Bear site and close to one of the resort parking lots, the Dumpster was more than overflowing on Jan. 6. The Grizzly staff cleared a path for the Big Bear Disposal truck to complete its regular pick-up. The trash that was left behind filled the Dumpster a second time.
