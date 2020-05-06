Mother’s Day will be different this year. There’s no doubt about it. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people will be able to celebrate and honor dear Mom.
Despite the potential challenges, Mother’s Day can still be special this year. Families are spending more time together than they have in a long time, if ever. Game night, family puzzle nights and weekend family get-togethers are connecting families. Work, school and social media have taken back seats to family interaction. That’s something to celebrate.
And there are plenty of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day Sunday, May 10. All you have to do is be a little creative.
Many Big Bear businesses have been able to keep going by offering online shopping, shipping, delivery and curbside pick-up. “We’ve put a lot of our inventory on our website, mostly gifts,” said Antonia Antes of O Koo Ran. “We’ve uploaded stories on Instagram every day and tagging product to make it easy. The challenge has been getting people to go to the website.”
O Koo Ran isn’t the only Big Bear shop offering alternative ways to purchase gifts for Mom. You can support local businesses while honoring Mom. Buy a gift from a local business offering delivery or shipping. Purchase gift certificates from a Big Bear gym, hairdresser, nail salon, exercise studio, marina, store or restaurant to be redeemed later.
Food is always one of the top gifts for Mother’s Day celebrations. Kick Mom out of the kitchen. Order take out or delivery from her favorite restaurant, or plan a menu and cook breakfast, lunch and dinner and serve her at each meal. Host a family backyard barbecue or picnic to celebrate. Don’t forget to decorate.
See the list of Big Bear restaurants that offer take-out and/or delivery on pages 14-16 in this week’s Grizzly.
Flowers and candy are also the usual gift ideas. Yes, you can still buy flowers in Big Bear. Purchase a plant or bouquet of flowers from a Big Bear nursery, the Little Green House Florist or supermarket. If it’s possible, take Mom on a wildflower walk (see the story online at
www.bigbeargrizzly.net) or a hike on a San Bernardino National Forest trail. Do something in the outdoors. Walk or go for a bicycle ride on the Alpine Pedal Path.
Better yet, make a gift. Create a Mom coupon book offering to do a variety of chores that she can redeem throughout the year. Examples of coupons include cooking dinner, cleaning, wash the car, do the laundry, yard work and more. Give Mom something she can use for her hobbies or something that will help her with a new hobby. Make Mom a keepsake — a photo book, scrapbook or video.
Write her a letter. Make a card. If she lives somewhere else, send her a present, card or letter. Call her on the phone instead of texting. Zoom or FaceTime and give her a virtual hug. It’s sure to put a smile on her face.
Even during the pandemic, Big Bear residents have choices when it comes to finding a special gift for Mother’s Day.
“We’re here,” Antes said.
Mother’s Day may be challenging this year, but it’s not impossible. Show your mother you care and make it a special day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.