The LifeStream bus returns to Big Bear Monday, Oct. 21, for a community blood drive at Stater Bros. From
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. people can stop by the LifeStream bus to give blood. Donors receive a $10 Stater Bros. gift card.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donors who give the code QUILT at registration have a chance to win a Bleed Pink quilt. Donors will also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or online.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
For more information, call
800-879-4484, ext. 458 or visit the website. State Bros. is at 42171 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.