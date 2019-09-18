Stay healthy and fit by attending the seventh annual Health Fair Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bear Valley Community Hospital. The fair is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the hospital parking lot on Garstin Drive.
Receive free eye exams and glasses for kids up to age 12. Other free offers include blood pressure tests, BMI, dental exams, and cholesterol and glucose screenings.
There are carnival games, a cake walk, children’s fingerprinting, face painting, carnival food for sale and more. Many Big Bear vendors will attend to provide the community with information.
The LifeStream bus will also be there for a community blood drive. Mention the code “reign” at registration for a chance to win four Ontario Reign hockey tickets and an autographed hockey stick. The blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Pam Hargrave-Thomas at 909-878-8243.
The seventh annual Community Health Fair is at Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
