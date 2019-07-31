The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley hosts its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Big Bear Discovery Center. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Guest speakers are Greg Martin of the Big Bear Valley Historical Society and Kris Goodfellow, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 23.
For more information, email bbvdemclub@gmail.com. The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
