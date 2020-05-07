When Governor Gavin Newsom issued the stay-at-home order in March, Big Bear shut down. Restaurants closed, stores closed, the resorts closed — literally everything considered nonessential locked the doors in the battle against COVID-19.
No one expected that almost two months later, the doors would still be closed to the public — at least to walk-in traffic.
To combat the situation they were facing, Big Bear restaurants and retail shops went to Plan B and started offering take-out, delivery and curbside pick up service. Customers could order food or other goods with a phone call, by email or online. And that’s what Governor Gavin Newsom says can take place effective tomorrow, May 8.
A reporter at the governor’s noon news conference called the modification symbolic since so many retail businesses in California are already offering curbside pick up. She wanted to know what makes the governor’s announcement different. The governor answered that the retail stores are now authorized to do so legally, adding there are now variances for counties to go further and there are new guidelines for car dealers, construction and real estate office.
The revised stay-at-home order allows for a specified list of businesses to open with limitations. Those include clothing and shoe stores, toy stores, furniture stores, antique stores, music stores, sporting goods stores, jewelry stores and flower shops, just in time for Mother’s Day.
The second part of the Stage 2 reopening that will come later includes destination retail such as shopping malls and swap meets, car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities and landsaping, office-based businesses that cannot work remotely, seated restaurant dining, schools and childcare facilities and outdoor museums and open gallery spaces. Bars and gaming areas will remain closed.
Not allowed to open at this stage are nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness centers and other personal care services, hospitality services such as bars and lounges, entertainment venues including movie theaters, gaming and pro sports sites, indoor museums, zoos and libraries, community centers, playgrounds and picnic areas, churches for services, cultural ceremonies, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals and theme parks. Also not allowed to open are hotels and lodging facilities for leisure and tourism.
This stage will allow for counties in the state to move farther along, or faster through Stage 2 within the guidelines, according to Newsom. There are specific milestones the counties must meet and provide proof of meeting those criteria to be allowed to go further. The criteria for variance include no more than 1 COVID-19 case per 10,000 in the past 14 days and no COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days prior to attestation of submitting data. There are requirements for containment, hospital and testing capacity, and protecting the venerable and essential workers. There must also be triggers for adjusting the modifications in case of a surge in cases.
Newsom called the adjustments meaningful modifications and said they are not set in stone. He said he anticipates regional variances and by Tuesday those counties could be self-evaluating. By no means is the coronavirus over, Newsom said. And as the modifications to the stay-at-home order begin to be implemented, this is not a return to normal, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health and human services secretary. COVID-19 is still spreading, Ghaly said.
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to discuss and approve a recovery plan to be in line with the order and to seek approval for variances under the state’s stage 2 plan. The board meets Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m.
The city of Big Bear Lake will consider a plan similar to the county’s plan on May 11. The city plan includes opening restaurants for seated dining, opening retail for customers and opening Big Bear lodging facilities at 50 percent capacity. It’s unknown at this time if the plan will be revised based on the governor’s plan.
