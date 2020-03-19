Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order for people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The stay at home order begins tonight. It's unknown how long the order will be in effect.
Newsom's order came shortly after a similar order issued by Los Angeles county and city. The order limits all nonessential activity. Restaurants offering take-out or drive-thru service are allowed. Grocery stores, gas stations and banks will remain open.
As more details become available, this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.