High school graduation is one tradition students look forward to for years. It’s a right of passage, a chance to celebrate and honor the 13 years of work to get to the finale. The Class of 2020 will celebrate commencement like no other.
COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders across the country have forced high schools to reinvent graduation ceremonies. Big Bear has held graduation ceremonies in the gym, in the quad and on the athletic fields. Big Bear moved its ceremony to Big Bear Middle School due to the Lake Fire a few years ago that threatened the Valley. There have been years when graduates wore thermals under their gowns and guests donned winter parkas, and other years when sweltering heat had everyone melting until the ceremony ended.
But on June 12, Big Bear High School’s graduation ceremony will be a first — a drive-thru event.
Superintendent Mary Suzuki told the board of trustees May 6 that final details are being completed, but due to the prohibition on large gatherings, Big Bear High School’s administrators, staff and students have devised the drive-thru graduation ceremony set for June 12. The plan has been OK’d by the San Bernardino County superintendent and county public health officer, Suzuki said.
The 164 graduates and their parents will drive their vehicles around the perimeter of the school stopping near the tennis courts. The graduate and his or her parents will be able to exit their vehicle and the graduate will walk across the stage set up at a specified spot, Principal Tina Fulmer will be on the stage and diplomas will be on a table for the student so there is no contact and social distance is maintained. Parents will be able to take a photo, then all will get back in their vehicle and drive off as the next gradate moves up.
The traditional speeches by Fulmer, Suzuki, teachers and the valedictorian will be prerecorded on video. A virtual ceremony featuring the speeches, student messages and more will be broadcast via a streaming service later in the day, Suzuki said. Once everyone is through the drive-thru event and back home, they will be able to watch the ceremony, she said.
Suzuki told the board two weeks ago that there were alternative scenarios, including holding the ceremony in July, depending on restrictions modified or lifted by the governor regarding gatherings. A virtual ceremony was a possibility, she said., but students had voted via an online survey that they wanted the real deal if possible. With no idea when the restriction on large gatherings will be lifted, this drive-thru event is the closest they could come, Suzuki said.
My heart goes out to those kids, said board member Paul Zamoyta. He said condolences isn’t the right word, and he doesn’t think there is a right word to describe the graduates having to miss out on a part of life they can’t relive.
Several Big Bear High School students were logged into the Zoom meeting May 6 and asked for permission to speak on the graduation ceremony. Suzuki told the students she preferred to have them meet with Fulmer and she would be happy to attend a Zoom meeting rather than the students speaking during the meeting. The item wasn’t an agenda item, but rather offered under Suzuki’s report, which isn’t written in advance. Suzuki said she would contact Fulmer as soon a the meeting concluded to set up the meeting.
As more information on the graduation ceremony becomes available, we will share it with readers.
