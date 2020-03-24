Today, March 24, is Great American TakeOut day. In light of the coronavirus emergency, which has forced restaurants around the country to only offer takeout or delivery, a special day is celebrating those restaurants still serving the public.
Big Bear's restaurants are participating and Big Bear residents are encouraged to not cook tonight, but order takeout instead.
Visit Big Bear has a list of restaurants open for takeout that we are sharing here. The Grizzly will also have a list in the March 25 issue, and takeout is offered and encouraged every day not just on Great American TakeOut day.
#bigbearstrong
