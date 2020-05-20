GriefShare is back after winter break with Tuesday sessions via Zoom.
The Tuesday evening group meets Tuesday via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Call or text Joe Stangl at 909-838-6449 for information on how to join the meeting. The Thursday afternoon group will not begin meeting until after restrictions on gatherings has been lifted by the county and state.
GriefShare is a 13-week program designed to help and encourage people after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.
