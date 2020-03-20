For more than a week, grocery stores have battled to keep up with the swell of customers loading up during the coronavirus emergency. With the order issued by the governor for Safe at Home restrictions, the lines got worse.
People lined up at Big Bear's two big grocery chain stores, Vons and Stater Bros. to make purchases this morning, March 20. Check out lines were long. At Vons, the lines wind through to the produce department, with only four checkout stands open at the time the photo was taken.
At Stater Bros. all check out lines were open and lines were long, as well.
Grocery store officials, as well as the governor say there is plenty of food for everyone. There is no need to hoard supplies of food or paper goods. Runs on grocery stores are not necessary, officials say.
Vons has changed its hours to accommodate seniors, pregnant women, those with disabilities and those with compromised immune systems. Vons is open Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. for that group of shoppers only. The general public will be allowed to shop from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stater Bros opens at 7:45 a.m. for seniors and those with compromised immune or health systems. The general public hours begin at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
(1) comment
I shop at Stater Brothers. I think everyone shopping, should give a verbal thank you to everyone in the store right now for working extra hard for our needs! :-)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.