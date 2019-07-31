The Big Bear Municipal Water District’s plan to develop a fish hatchery in the Valley has had a long incubation period. What began in 2017 as a controversial trip to Alaska by the MWD board to tour a fish hatchery is now in its third proposed location. Will the third time be the charm?
That’s the lingering question as general manager Mike Stephenson presented his latest fish hatchery proposal to the MWD board of directors during a recent meeting.
Because of soil issues with the original designated site west of the MWD main office, the MWD went back to the drawing board to try to cut construction and development costs for the project. The new plan preferred by Stephenson locates the hatchery east of the MWD office in the facility’s current parking lot. The former RV park would be turned into a parking lot with more spaces than those in the existing parking lot. A secondary parking lot is already in the works across the street from the facility on the northeast corner of Paine Court and Big Bear Boulevard.
“It’s single vehicle parking,” Stephenson said. “We thought this would be a nice parking lot for the town and for the hatchery and for this building.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.