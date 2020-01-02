This Dachshund is missing in Big Bear. Daisy is a new mom of five 7-week-old puppies.
It's believed she was stolen from her human's vehicle Jan. 2. Her human left the vehicle for about 20 or 30 minutes to grab food and when she returned, the dog was gone.
Daisy is a purebred with long red hair and light green eyes.
If you know where Daisy is, or saw anyone take the dog from a Range Rover in the Big Bear SnowPlay parking lot on Jan. 2, contact Tammy Gonzalez at 619-804-2431.
