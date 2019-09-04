Five candidates will be interviewed and one possibly selected to fill the vacancy on the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board at a special meeting Sept. 4.
The five candidates seeking to fill the seat held by Rob Robbins, who moved out of state, are Brian Biscotti, Beverly Quaye, Perri Melnick, Linda Bulman and Greg Mote. The interviews are held in open session at the meeting that begins at 1:30 p.m. in the hospital conference room.
Quaye is a registered nurse, with a masters degree in nursing administration and has a doctorate in education. In a cover letter, Quaye states she applied for the vacancy created when Jack Roberts resigned, but missed the deadline by one day . She lists as her qualifications her 43 years as a registered nurse serving in a number of roles. She is an investigator for a university/community research and partnership training grant in the Orange County area, a professor for graduate nursing students, and a healthcare consulting and professional coach.
For the full story CLICK HERE
