On the day the Big Bear Grizzly raised questions regarding the timing of Rob Robbins’ resignation from the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board, he made it official.
Robbins, who moved to Arizona earlier in July, had originally notified the healthcare district board in June that his resignation would be effective on Aug. 15. On July 17, Robbins informed board president Peter Boss via email that Robbins’ resignation date was changed to July 17.
The district officially announced the vacancy via a post on its website, as well as public notices at the hospital, city hall, and Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City and Sugarloaf post offices on
July 17. Applications to fill the vacant seat by appointment are being accepted through Aug. 19. The deadline is at 5 p.m.
Those interested in being appointed is required to submit a district approved questionnaire with a brief summary of the person’s interest, qualifications and background. Blank questionnaires may be obtained on the district’s website or by contacting the administrative office at 909-878-8214.
Completed questionnaires may be emailed, faxed, mailed or personally delivered to the district office by the deadline.
The appointed board member will serve until the general election in November 2020. The appointed board member may run for election to the seat at that time.
The board must appoint a replacement within 60 days of Robbins’ resignation. The board may appoint his successor during the Sept. 11 meeting.
This will be the second time in less than a year the healthcare district board will seek to appointment someone to fill a vacated seat. Steve Baker was unanimously appointed to the board in February to fill the seat vacated by Jack Roberts, who resigned after becoming the general manager of the Big Bear Airport.
For more information, visit
www.bvchd.com, call 909-878-8214 or stop by the hospital at 41870 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake.
