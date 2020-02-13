Firefighters responded to the report of a small fire south of Onyx Summit in the San Bernardino National Forest at 2:31 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. It’s known as the Heart incident.
The fire is contained to 1 acre and a hose-lay has been established. Extensive mop-up will be required.
Units from the Big Bear Fire Department, CalFire and the US Forest Service responded to the fire. The area is surrounded by patches of snow.
Light winds are blowing in the area. There is no rate of spread at this time.
