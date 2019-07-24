There are numerous reports of a small fire near Onyx Summit potentially caused by a lightning strike at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. Fire personnel quickly responded and located the small blaze.
Also in the east end of Big Bear Valley and along Highway 38 there are reports of heavy rain with up to 2 inches falling in isolated areas. Rocks are reportedly in the roadway along Highway 38 southwest of Lake William.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
