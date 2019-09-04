Join the GreenThumbs volunteer group on National Public Lands Day Sept. 28 to help restore Monarch butterfly habitat in the San Bernardino National Forest.
See what’s growing and help plant millkweed and nectar plants at the Cienega Redonda site.
Volunteers meet at the Big Bear Discovery Center at
9 a.m. From there, the group will caravan approximately 13 miles on dirt roads to the location. Maps with driving directions will be provided at check-in. A high clearance vehicle is recommended. Four-wheel-drive is not required.
All ages are welcome. Lunch is provided. Work is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers should bring sturdy shoes, hat, sunscreen and water. Gloves, tools and restrooms are provided.
GreenThumbs is a group of volunteers who work together once a month assisting the Big Bear Ranger Station’s Native Plant Nursery and Restoration Program. The program is open to any and all who are interested. All ages are welcome.
RSVP is required by Sept. 20 to Megan Clement at 909-382-2809 or megan-clement@usda.gov.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
