Do you ask yourself “What can I do to make a difference?” One big thing any resident can do to make a huge difference for the next decade is applying for a temporary 2020 Census job.
The Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of part-time workers in the area for the upcoming 2020 census survey. Applicants can earn extra income while helping their community ensure everyone is counted.
The results of the census are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets. Billions of dollars in federal funds are also distributed for community services such as schools, hospitals, roads and emergency services.
