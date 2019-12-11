Big Bear Lake has a new mayor. Rick Herrick was unanimously elected by his fellow City Council members as Big Bear Lake mayor for 2020. The vote took place during a City Council meeting Dec. 9 at Hofert Hall.
Herrick, who was Big Bear Lake mayor in 2018, replaces Randy Putz in the top seat. Putz, who served as mayor in 2019, was elected mayor pro tem for 2020.
In October, Herrick announced his candidacy for the California State Assembly 33rd District seat. The primary election takes place March 3 with the top two vote getters moving onto the general election in November.
In addition to Herrick and Putz, Big Bear Lake City Council members include David Caretto, Bob Jackowski and Bill Jahn.
