Steve Castillo felt like a kid in a candy store. The president of the Big Bear Airport District board of directors was one of several people who garnered a ride on a Cessna Caravan turbo airplane at Big Bear City Airport Dec. 14.
Castillo, who is a professional pilot, said his first commercial plane was a Caravan. During his ride on Saturday, the FLOAT Shuttle pilot allowed Castillo to take the controls for a portion of the flight. “It’s a great plane,” Castillo said.
FLOAT Shuttle was in Big Bear Saturday as part of a marketing tour to publicize the Southern California charter service. Plans are for FLOAT to provide charter service to Big Bear from its Long Beach and Santa Monica hubs.
FLOAT stands for “fly over all traffic.” The business is the idea of Arnel Guiang and Tom Hsieh of Diamond Bar. Rob McKinney is a third partner of the charter and air taxi business, which calls Brackett Field in LaVerne home base. McKinney is president of Pacific operations for another Southern Airways Express partner, Mokulele Airlines in Hawaii.
