Big Bear Boulevard closed

Big Bear Boulevard is closed between Division Drive and Stanfield Cutoff due to a two-car collision Jan. 11.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

A two-vehicle traffic collision has been reported on Big Bear Boulevard at Starvation Flats in Big Bear City.

At least on vehicle is reported flipped over with extraction required.

Big Bear Boulevard is closed in both directions between Stanfield Cutoff and Division Drive.

