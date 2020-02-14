Highway 330 is the victim of a fallen tree. The road is closed in both directions for an unknown duration.
Caltrans issued an alert that the closure began around 11 a.m. The road will be closed until the tree is removed.
SR 330 will be closed due to a fallen tree for removal. The route will be closed at approximately 11:00 a.m. today for an unknown duration. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/574gydkhyk— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 14, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.