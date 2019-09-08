Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 a.m. Highway 330 will be closed in both directions. The road remains closed until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 20.
Caltrans is constructing a rock-fall barrier on State Route 330 near Running Springs. The project includes removing rock debris from the slope, excavating and reducing slope size and installing the rock-fall barrier at Postmile 37 and 39.
Manned closures will be at Highway Avenue near State Route 210 and Live Oak Drive near Running Springs. No motorists will be allowed to travel on Highway 330 during the closure. Work will take place 24/7, weather permitting.
Detours to reach Big Bear and the mountain communities are available on Highways 18 and 38. Use Highway 38 from the Redlands area or Highway 18 via Waterman Canyon or Highway 18 from the high desert.
Use QuickMap to check traffic conditions prior to your journey. Use the Big Bear Now app to stay connected to road and weather conditions and alerts. It is free for Apple and Android operating systems.
