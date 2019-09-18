Caltrans work on a rock fall barrier project on State Route 330 continues through Friday, Sept. 20, with a full closure in effect near Running Springs.
During the closure, crews will perform rock scaling, slope excavations and construction of two rock-fall barriers. Weather conditions could affect the operation.
The full closure on Highway 330 is in place from Highland Avenue in Higland to Live Oak Canyon in Running Springs.
Those going to or leaving Big Bear are advised to detour on State Route 38 or State Route 18 during the closure.
Download and use the Caltrans QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov for updates on Caltrans road work.
